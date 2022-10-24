9th Circ. Says Booting Up Computers Is Compensable

By Irene Spezzamonte (October 24, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The time a group of call center workers spent booting up their computers is intertwined with their work and therefore compensable under federal law, the Ninth Circuit ruled Monday, overturning a win a district court handed to their employer....

