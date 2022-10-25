Media Outlets Defamed Student After Viral Video, 6th Circ. Told

By Caleb Symons (October 25, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The former Kentucky high schooler involved in a viral 2019 altercation at the Lincoln Memorial has told the Sixth Circuit that several major U.S. news outlets defamed him, calling the companies' reporting on the incident a "textbook" case of defamation that turned him into a pariah....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS