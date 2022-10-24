Jury Hears NCAA Medical Chief Say Cause Of CTE Uncertain

By Gina Kim (October 24, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A California jury considering claims that the NCAA is liable for the death of a former college linebacker posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy heard videotaped testimony Monday from the organization's chief medical officer, who said research hadn't yet shown what causes CTE and whether it's linked to repetitive head trauma. ...

