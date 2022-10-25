Dow Hit With $56M Punitive Damages In Calif. Cleanup Trial

By Hailey Konnath (October 24, 2022, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A California jury on Monday found that Dow Chemical owes $56.3 million in punitive damages for its role manufacturing dry cleaning chemicals that contaminated the city of Modesto's soil and groundwater, according to attorneys for the city....

