Self-Driving Car Software Co. Wants Investor Suit Nixed

By Katryna Perera (October 25, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Embark Technology Inc., a self-driving software company for the trucking industry, urged a California federal judge on Tuesday to nix a securities class action brought by shareholders who say the company wrongly categorized redeemable common stocks in financial statements ahead of its merger with two other companies, causing a restatement of those financial statements and damages to investors....

