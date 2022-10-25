Balloon Co. Tells Jury Tourism Firm Inflated Its Fraud Claims

By Brian Dowling (October 25, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A thrill-seeking entrepreneur told a Boston federal jury Tuesday that a Chinese company is stretching to argue that he fraudulently siphoned more than $1 million from his sightseeing balloon company to avoid paying out a foreign arbitration award....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS