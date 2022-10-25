Justices Debate Free Speech Law In Houston Astros Suit

By Catherine Marfin (October 25, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court debated Tuesday whether a pre-2019 free speech statute applies to communications between the former owner of the Houston Astros and its current owner during the sale of the team and its stake in a now-bankrupt regional sports network....

