Google's $118M Pay Bias Deal OK'd With $29.5M Atty Fees

By Hailey Konnath (October 25, 2022, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A California state judge on Tuesday granted final approval to a $118 million settlement resolving a class action in which 15,000 women formerly employed by Google claimed they were underpaid, signing off on class counsel's request for $29.5 million in fees....

