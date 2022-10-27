Archegos Says SEC's Manipulation Case Fails To Show Fraud

By Katryna Perera (October 26, 2022, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Failed investment firm Archegos Capital Management LP has asked a New York federal judge to toss a suit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing the firm, its founder Bill Hwang and others of manipulating the markets to secure bank loans, arguing the SEC's claims fail to show that Archegos' swap trades affected the securities' market price....

