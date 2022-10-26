FedEx Settles Drivers' Labor Suit After 1 Day Of Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (October 25, 2022, 10:14 PM EDT) -- FedEx and two former delivery drivers who worked for the company through an independent contractor settled wage and hour claims concerning $13,000 in back pay in California federal court Tuesday, a day after a jury trial began over whether FedEx is jointly liable for alleged labor law violations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS