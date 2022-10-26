Real Estate Rumors: Sun Estate, Prologis, Huayi Brothers

By Andrew McIntyre (October 26, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- India-based developer Sun Estate is in discussions to raise $50 million, The Economic Times of India reported Wednesday. The company plans to start two more residential projects in India and seeks to use the new funds for those matters, according to the report....

