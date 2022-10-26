Pharmacies Win Temporary Freeze Of Ohio Opioid Injunction

By Eric Heisig (October 26, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday gave CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart a temporary reprieve from business practice requirements he imposed following a trial that found the pharmacy chains liable for problems associated with prescription painkiller addiction in two Ohio counties....

