StarKist Urges Supreme Court To Review Tuna Class Cert.

By Jess Krochtengel (October 26, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- StarKist Co. stressed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday that the en banc Ninth Circuit diverged from three other circuits in affirming certification of three potentially massive classes of tuna buyers, creating a split of exceptional importance that the court should review....

