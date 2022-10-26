FCC Must Put 'People Over Miles,' Tufts Researchers Say

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (October 26, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Tufts University researchers told the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to focus on how many individuals, not just locations, are receiving high-speed service as the agency creates new broadband maps to inform the distribution of federal infrastructure funds by the U.S. Department of Commerce....

