Tesla Investor Sues In Del. Over Musk's Twitter Eruptions

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 26, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's unrestrained social media activity has cost Tesla Inc. shareholders "tens of millions of dollars" in damages and the electric car company's board members should be held personally liable for failing to restrain his actions, a new Chancery Court complaint says....

