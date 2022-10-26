Honeywell Settles Faulty Body Armor FCA Case For $3M

By Daniel Wilson (October 26, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Honeywell will pay $3.35 million to settle a long-running False Claims Act suit over allegedly faulty body armor sold to law enforcement, following a circuit court ruling that had significantly limited its potential liability, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS