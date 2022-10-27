Trade Secrets Claim Against Boeing Can't Fly After Verdict

By Jasmin Jackson (October 27, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge has tossed a defunct aircraft company's $100 million trade secrets claim against Boeing that the Eleventh Circuit revived earlier this year, ruling that there are no more available damages since a jury already forced the aerospace giant to pay $2.1 million for breaching a related nondisclosure agreement....

