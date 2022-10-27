CPUC Proposes $155M Fine For PG&E Over Deadly Zogg Fire

By Dorothy Atkins (October 27, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The California Public Utilities Commission has proposed hitting Pacific Gas and Electric Co., the nation's largest investor-owned utility company, with $155.4 million in fines for alleged violations that caused the deadly 2020 Zogg wildfire in the Golden State's Shasta County....

