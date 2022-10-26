NCAA Denies Historian's Claim It Didn't Warn Of Concussions

By Gina Kim (October 26, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Counsel for the NCAA in a California trial over claims it's responsible for a former college linebacker's CTE-linked death on Wednesday cross-examined a medical historian who contends it didn't do enough to protect athletes, questioning him about medical handbooks and NCAA newsletters dating to the 1960s that warned about concussions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS