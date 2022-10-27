Real Estate Rumors: Century, Russell Westbrook, Eataly

By Andrew McIntyre (October 27, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- India-based developer Century Real Estate is in discussions to raise roughly $121 million, The Economic Times of India reported on Thursday. The company is in talks with funds in India and in other countries for a fresh round of capital as the firm hopes to double its portfolio of office properties over the next four or five years, according to the report....

