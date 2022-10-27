Jury Weighs If Union Prez Targeted For Crimes or 'Bad Vibes'

By Chris Villani (October 27, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor told a jury that the former head of the Massachusetts state police union took kickbacks for steering business to a Beacon Hill lobbyist and spent union money on upscale dinners and hotel stays for his girlfriend, corruption claims a defense lawyer panned as a "prosecution based on vibes."...

