Ex-Hertz CEO Wants Judge To Slam Brakes On Clawback Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 27, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Former Hertz CEO Mark Frissora has asked a New Jersey federal judge to declare him victor in the car rental company's "vengeful" lawsuit demanding he return millions of dollars in bonuses over his alleged role in an accounting scandal, while Hertz fired back that Frissora's efforts to plead his case "reveal how little confidence he has in his own arguments."...

