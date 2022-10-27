Pierce Bainbridge Ends Paralegal's Defamation Suit

By Patrick Hoff (October 27, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Pierce Bainbridge struck a deal to end a lawsuit brought by a paralegal who accused a former partner of sexually assaulting her and then publicly smearing her during his own bitter post-termination legal battle with the law firm, according to a filing in New York federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS