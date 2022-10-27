Mondelez, Zurich Settle NotPetya Dispute Before Trial Close

By Lauraann Wood (October 27, 2022, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Mondelez International and Zurich American Insurance Co. said Thursday they've resolved their dispute over the insurer's refusal to cover the snack food giant's claim after the 2017 NotPetya malware attack crippled thousands of its servers and computers, the same day their two-week trial was expected to close....

