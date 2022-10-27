McKinsey Loses Opioid Dismissal Bid Amid Deal With Others

By Dorothy Atkins (October 27, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge presiding over multidistrict opioid litigation denied McKinsey & Co.'s bid to toss claims by plaintiffs in 19 states Thursday, a day after the consulting firm and a group of school districts, cities and counties informed the court they had struck a settlement in the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS