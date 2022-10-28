Mindbody Investor Attys Get $2.9M In Fees In Take-Private Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (October 28, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP attorneys representing a proposed class of Mindbody Inc. investors will receive about $2.9 million in fees for their work on a proposed class action, which saw them secure a $9.75 million settlement ending claims the wellness industry company misled the public to depress trading prices for its shares ahead of a 2019 take-private acquisition....

