FTC, Congress Urged To Probe TikTok Location Data Tracking

By Joyce Hanson (October 28, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen is urging the Federal Trade Commission and Congress to investigate the Chinese parent company of social media app TikTok, which it claims has unlawfully tracked the physical locations of specific U.S. citizens to conduct surveillance on them....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS