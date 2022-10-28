'Dexter' Covid Safety Worker Hits ViacomCBS With Bias Suit

By Dave Simpson (October 27, 2022, 11:35 PM EDT) -- ViacomCBS hired a supervisor to manage potential COVID-19 issues during the filming of Showtime's "Dexter: New Blood," only to fire her after she complained that one of the show's producers was undermining her based on her age and sex, the woman said in a New York federal court suit Thursday....

