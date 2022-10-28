NLRB Asks Judge To Reject Starbucks' Bid To Nix Labor Case

By Greg Lamm (October 28, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- National Labor Relations Board attorneys want an administrative law judge to reject Starbucks' bid to quash a case accusing interim CEO Howard Schultz of illegally trying to thwart unionization efforts, arguing that the company had lawful options to avoid violating federal labor law but instead "paints itself the victim."...

