Musk's Control Of Twitter Comes With Freedom, Drawbacks

By Tom Zanki (October 28, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Now that his bid to take Twitter Inc. private is complete, Elon Musk will enjoy vast freedoms to push his vision for the social media giant outside the immediate glare of public markets, although the transition also comes with drawbacks....

