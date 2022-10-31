Real Estate Rumors: Chapmans, Gaw Capital, Stephen Way

By Andrew McIntyre (October 31, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- British e-commerce fashion entrepreneurs Tom and Ruth Chapman have sold a Beverly Hills, California, estate for $35 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for 335 Trousdale Place, which has 6,300 square feet and had been listed for sale at $42 million, according to the report, which noted the buyer has not been identified....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS