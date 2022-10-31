Real Estate Co. Wants Trial Redo After $29M Judgment

By Charlie Innis (October 31, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A real estate group hit with a roughly $29 million judgment on claims it undertook a smear campaign targeting a competitor has urged a Florida federal court to give it a new trial, saying the jury was "overwhelmed by complexity" and the damages were excessive....

