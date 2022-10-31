Direct HIV Med Buyers Seek OK Of $10.8M Bristol-Myers Deal

By Dave Simpson (October 31, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A putative class of direct HIV medication buyers asked a California federal judge to give final approval to a $10.8 million deal that would end claims that Bristol-Myers Squibb engaged in anti-competitive conduct to block generics competition and keep the medication's prices artificially high....

