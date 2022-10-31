DOJ Nabs Criminal Monopolization Plea From Executive

By Matthew Perlman (October 31, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that the president of a Montana paving and asphalt contractor pled guilty to criminal charges for trying to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services, marking the agency's first criminal monopolization case in decades....

