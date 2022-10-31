Navient Fired Exec Without Cause After Buying Co., Jury Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 31, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury determined Monday that Navient Corp. didn't have cause to fire the co-founder and CEO of a fintech startup the student loan giant acquired for $155 million, entitling him to additional compensation that a judge will determine in a second phase of the trial....

