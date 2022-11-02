Minor League Baseball Teams Appealing Antitrust Ruling

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (November 2, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Teams accusing the MLB of violating antitrust law by cutting the league's association with 40 minor league teams have filed a notice that they will appeal a decision by a New York federal judge that found that the MLB is shielded by baseball's century-old exemption from antitrust laws....

