US Bank Tells 2nd Circ. To Uphold RMBS Suit Win

By Brent Godwin (November 1, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank has asked the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to affirm a lower court ruling that rejected Germany-based Commerzbank AG's attempt to reconsider a 2015 claim that U.S. Bank had breached its fiduciary obligations in regard to 56 residential mortgage-backed securities trusts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS