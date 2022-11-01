Tribe Sues Golf Cart Co. Over Pandemic Malfunction Losses

By Joyce Hanson (November 1, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Table Mountain Rancheria has filed a negligence lawsuit against an electric golf cart manufacturer after the company's vehicles allegedly broke down at the tribe's country club, telling a California federal judge that the defective fleet caused it to lose money during the pandemic....

