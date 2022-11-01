11th Circuit Sends Florida Island Ownership Dispute To Trial

By Grace Dixon (November 1, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that it could not determine whether a man-made island in Florida's Key West Harbor belonged to the federal government or a private entity until the question of why the United States created the island in the first place was resolved at trial....

