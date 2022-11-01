Ex-Ill. Speaker Pleads Not Guilty To New Conspiracy Charge

By Celeste Bott (November 1, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Embattled former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan pled not guilty Tuesday to an additional conspiracy charge in the wake of AT&T Illinois' admission last month that it arranged to pay one of the Democrat's allies in order to win his vote and influence over favorable legislation....

