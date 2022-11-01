Hotel Owners Say Four Seasons Fight 'Stuck At An Impasse'

By Joyce Hanson (November 1, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The owners of two Four Seasons hotels in New York and California have asked a federal judge to intervene in a dispute with Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. over its purported mismanagement of the hotels, saying they've been fighting for more than five months over which arbitrators to pick....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS