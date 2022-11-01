Boxing Broadcaster Says Bars Had No Right To Show Bouts

By Andrew Karpan (November 1, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A California company that says it owns the right to sell broadcasts of a boxing match that took place two years ago between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev went after at least 10 Houston-area bars in a series of copyright suits in Texas federal court. ...

