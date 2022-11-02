SEC Seeks $60M Default Over Fake Media Co.'s Defiance

By Katryna Perera (November 2, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a New Jersey federal judge for a nearly $60 million default judgment against a purported media company, its founder and an alleged accomplice who have been accused of scamming more than $22 million from investors, arguing the company has failed to retain replacement counsel after attorneys from Dickinson Wright PLLC withdrew and has displayed a "lack of remorse" for its alleged wrongdoing....

