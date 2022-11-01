LA Angels Must Face Suit Over Pitcher's Overdose Death

By Lauren Berg (November 1, 2022, 11:38 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Angels must face most of a lawsuit accusing the baseball team of causing pitcher Tyler Skaggs' opioid overdose death by fostering a "toxic environment" where a drug-addicted team employee was allowed to peddle pills to players, a California judge ruled Monday....

