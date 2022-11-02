Insurer Says Banquet Hall Not Covered For Shooting Suit

By Josh Liberatore (November 2, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn't have to defend a now-defunct banquet hall and its former owners from an underlying lawsuit over a fatal shooting, the carrier told a Georgia federal court, arguing several policy exclusions come into play, including one for assault and battery....

