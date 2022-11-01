CTE Diagnosis A Relief For Ex-Player's Kids, NCAA Jury Hears

By Gina Kim (November 1, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A California jury considering claims that the NCAA is liable for the death of a former college linebacker diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy heard emotional testimony Tuesday from his adult children, who said the posthumous diagnosis was a relief after seeing their father become abusive, aggressive and delusional in his final years. ...

