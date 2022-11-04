Warren To Feds: Boost Oversight Of Big Tech In Auto Industry

By Emily Field (November 4, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling on the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice to increase their oversight of the reach of tech companies like Google and Amazon into the automotive industry, saying they're insinuating themselves into every facet of future cars....

