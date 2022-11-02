VLSI Says These 'Facts' In Intel Row Shouldn't Go To A Jury

By Andrew Karpan (November 2, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- VLSI Technology LLC says it doesn't want jurors next week to hear certain alleged "facts" in its infringement case against Intel, like how much the company paid for the patent it now wants Intel to pay $1 billion for infringing, or that the company has "nothing to do" with the Austin researchers who developed the information processing technology at issue....

