CTE Caused USC Player's Drug Abuse And Death, Doctor Says

By Gina Kim (November 2, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A neurosurgeon who found that chronic traumatic encephalopathy substantially contributed to a former college linebacker's death defended that conclusion on the stand Wednesday against a medical report attributing the death to an alcohol and cocaine overdose, telling counsel for defendant NCAA that CTE contributed substantially to the former player's addiction....

