Trump Settles With NY Protesters Over Alleged Assaults

By Cara Salvatore (November 2, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday settled claims that his security detail accosted a group of activists on public property outside Trump Tower in Manhattan as they protested his false claims about Mexican immigrants in 2015, heading off a trial that was in jury selection....

